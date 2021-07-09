Cancel
World Artificial Intelligence Conference kicked off in China's Shanghai

Las Vegas Herald
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHANGHAI, July 9 (Xinhua) -- The 2021 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) kicked off in China's Shanghai on Thursday. With the theme of "Intelligent Connectivity, Inspirational Cities", this year's conference is aimed to promote global exchange and cooperation and enhance the common welfare of mankind. More than 10 AI chips, as well as innovative products brought by more than 300 major AI companies, will be shown at the conference, which will last to Saturday.

