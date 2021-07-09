Morgan Stanley discloses data breach following attack on third-party vendor

Microsoft Corp. will launch a new virtual machine service next month called Windows 365 that will enable business workers to access “Cloud PCs” from any web browser. The company said in a blog post today that Windows 365 will be able to stream a version of Windows 10 or Windows 11 to any kind of device, including a MacBook, iPad, Linux computer or Android phone. Users will be able to pick up instantly from wherever they left off, with immediate access to their data and the applications and tools they were using.