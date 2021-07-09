Morgan Stanley discloses data breach following attack on third-party vendor
Morgan Stanley has disclosed that some of its corporate customers had their data stolen following a data breach at a third-party vendor. The data breach involved Guidehouse Inc., a company that provides account maintenance services to Morgan Stanley’s StockPlan Connect Business. The data breach took place in January and was initially discovered by Guidehouse in March, with the link to Morgan Stanley later found in May. Morgan Stanley informed those affected in a letter dated July 2, according to Reuters.siliconangle.com
