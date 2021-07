Scooter Braun checked into an "intense psycho-spiritual retreat" a few months before separating from his wife. The music mogul was recently revealed to have split from Yael Cohen Braun - with whom he has Jagger, six, Levi, four, and Hart, two - after seven years of marriage and shortly before they agreed to end their relationship, the record boss entered the seven-day Hoffman Process programme after finding he didn't feel "present" in his life, the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column reports.