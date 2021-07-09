Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kennesaw, GA

Police: Arrest in slaying of 3 men found at a golf course

wfxg.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENNESAW, GA (AP) — An arrest has been made in the slaying of three men found shot to death on a golf course in an Atlanta suburb. Cobb County Police Chief Tim Cox said that Bryan Rhoden was taken into custody Thursday evening in Chamblee. Rhoden faces numerous charges, including three counts of murder. Police say golf pro Eugene Siller was gunned down Saturday when he went to find out why a pickup truck had driven onto the 10th green at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw. Two other men were found dead in the bed of the pickup truck. Police haven't said what prompted the violence.

www.wfxg.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chamblee, GA
Cobb County, GA
Sports
Kennesaw, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Kennesaw, GA
Cobb County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Atlanta, GA
Sports
County
Cobb County, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Police#Murder#Ga#Ap#Pinetree Country Club#Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

US opioid lawsuits on verge of settlements with 4 companies

The yearslong effort by state and local governments in the U.S. to force the pharmaceutical industry to help pay to fix a nationwide opioid addiction and overdose crisis took a major step forward Tuesday when lawyers for local governments announced they were on the verge of a $26 billion settlement with the nation’s three biggest drug distribution companies and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi weighing GOP picks for Jan. 6 probe

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Tuesday that she has not yet accepted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy 's (R-Calif.) Republican picks for the Jan. 6 select committee. "I'm reviewing that," she said Tuesday morning. But opening the door to McCarthy's selections, Pelosi is also emphasizing that those lawmakers who voted...
POTUSCNN

The first Capitol riot felony sentence was exactly the right call

(CNN) — On July 19, Paul A. Hodgkins, the first insurrectionist convicted of a felony to be sentenced for his crime of storming the Capitol on January 6, received an eight-month sentence to federal prison. Federal district court Judge Randolph Moss, former Assistant Attorney General in the Department of Justice, sent a pitch perfect sentencing message in two important ways.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House looks to cool battle with Facebook

The White House on Monday sought to cool its heated confrontation with Facebook, which had festered over the weekend after President Biden accused the social media giant of “killing people” with misinformation about coronavirus vaccines. The unusual attack by Biden had triggered a tough response from Facebook, and on Monday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy