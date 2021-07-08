Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sun Valley, ID

Take me to your leaders

By Express Staff
Idaho Mountain Express
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy now, Dushime Gashugi is as much a regular at Allen & Company’s annual Sun Valley summit as many of the invited guests. Unlike the guests, he doesn’t need to wear a name tag around town—and you know exactly where to find him. Each morning during the conference, the California entrepreneur sets up on the side of Sun Valley Road—these days, as close as he’s allowed to get to the Resort’s week-long conclave—seeking a few minutes of attendee’s time.

www.mtexpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Sun Valley, ID
Local
Idaho Business
Sun Valley, ID
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bloomberg
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Economics#Allen Company#The University Of Chicago#Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP blocks infrastructure debate as negotiators near deal

Republicans on Wednesday blocked the Senate from debating a bipartisan infrastructure proposal as negotiators say they are near finalizing their agreement. The 49-51 vote fell short of the 60 needed to advance what is effectively stand-in legislation that senators will swap the bipartisan group’s text into once it is finished.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CBO: Key debt limit date likely in October or November

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday forecasted that the Treasury Department would most likely run out of cash in October or November absent congressional action on the debt limit. The estimate comes as Republicans are saying they won't help Democrats to raise the debt ceiling and suggests that lawmakers...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Drug companies reach tentative $26 billion national opioid settlement

A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general on Wednesday announced a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three of the country's largest drug distributors regarding their roles in the U.S. opioid epidemic. If approved, the three major drug distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen— would pay $21...
Public HealthNBC News

Covid plus overdose deaths drove down life expectancy in 2020

Life expectancy in the U.S. plunged last year in the largest one-year drop since World War II, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday, further widening the longevity gap between the U.S. and comparable countries. Deaths from Covid-19 and drug overdoses fueled the decline — wiping out any...

Comments / 0

Community Policy