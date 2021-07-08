Take me to your leaders

By now, Dushime Gashugi is as much a regular at Allen & Company’s annual Sun Valley summit as many of the invited guests. Unlike the guests, he doesn’t need to wear a name tag around town—and you know exactly where to find him. Each morning during the conference, the California entrepreneur sets up on the side of Sun Valley Road—these days, as close as he’s allowed to get to the Resort’s week-long conclave—seeking a few minutes of attendee’s time.