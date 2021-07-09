Severe Weather Statement issued for Perkins by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 17:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Perkins A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN PERKINS COUNTY At 729 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of Lodgepole, or 22 miles south of Hettinger, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Perkins County. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
