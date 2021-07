Nearly two years ago, Benjamin Maldonado was driving home from a soccer game on a highway in California with his teenage son, Jovani, in the passenger seat. Suddenly, the traffic in front of him slowed and Maldonado put on his right turn signal and started to change lanes. It was then he noticed a white Tesla Model 3 coming up fast on his right. He tried to swerve back into his lane but the Tesla collided with the rear of his Ford Explorer Cross Trac. His car rolled over and Jovani, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle. He died shortly thereafter at a local hospital.