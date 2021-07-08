Cancel
Pleasanton Early Entries, Sunday July 11th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 12 days ago

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Ray Ray Is Gone (L), 118J. Rodriguez2-5-6Steve Sherman. 2Flag Salute (L), 122P. Terrero5-6-6Sheldon Paldanius. 3Sassy Einstein (L), 125A. Espinoza2-2-4Jesus Ramos. 4Sharp Curve (L), 122K. Orozco4-5-6Jerry Puertas. 5Running Luck (L), 122W. Antongeorgi III3-7-2Jose Bautista. 2nd-$11,000, Claiming $6,250-$6,250, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One...

