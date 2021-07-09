Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

This Brand's 2021 Release of Spooky Decor Will Have You Planning Your Halloween in July

By Haley Lyndes
Posted by 
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you missed out on Halloween celebrations last year, don't sweat it, because Grandin Road is here to make up for it with its just-dropped 2021 Halloween decor collection . . . in July! The spooktacular brand has been first in line to board the Halloween train over the years, and this year they've truly outdone themselves. From a witch's hand snack bowl and skeleton wine glasses to a bat-infused wreath and themed backyard games, there's no limit to all the ways you'll be able to deck out your own haunted house with these fun items. If you want to start your Halloween celebration early or are just excited to skim through some spooky goods, have a look at our favorite gems from Grandin Road's 2021 Halloween collection ahead.

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Decor#Skeleton#Bat#Haunted House#Grandin Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Interior DesignPosted by
POPSUGAR

12 Above-the-Bed Decor Ideas That Will Transform the Look of Your Entire Bedroom

When it comes to decorating the space above your bed, sometimes it's easier said than done, and your bedroom wall winds up bare for a solid chunk of time (hey, we've all been there). However, if you are looking to up the creative edge of your bedroom and make your bed the focal point of the room, a little "oomph" over the bed never hurt. Lucky for you, we've found a handful of creative solutions for above-the-bed decor that are worth saving to your Pinterest board. From framed art pieces to macrame wall hangings to string lights galore, these ideas are perfect for both a bedroom or dorm room (some ideas you can even DIY!). If you want a little inspo for your current living situation, have a look at the 12 aesthetically pleasing bedroom pictures we adore, ahead.
Cabarrus County, NCIndependent Tribune

LETTER: Decorate your home with lights?

Citizens of Cabarrus County, if you would like to decorate your yard or house or apartment with colorful lights, both fixed and/or flashing, simply use Christmas lights, all the same color or mixed color. There are so many to choose from and are not that expensive. Heck, you can even...
MusicFOX21News.com

Scrambling for plans this weekend? We have you covered!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. If you’re looking for things to do this weekend (July 9 – 11), we’ve got a list. Dinosaurs have taken over the Broadmoor World Arena and...
Interior DesignCosmopolitan

How you should decorate your home, based on your star sign

What with interior trends, blogger recommendations and the high street constantly killing it with their home decor, it can be hard to know what your personal style actually is. Do I really want a green velvet sofa or have I just seen it all over Instagram? Would my bedroom suit patterned wallpaper? Can I have navy walls? Choosing how to decorate your home is a huge decision, so it's almost definitely one you want to get right.
Beauty & Fashiongoodhousekeeping.com

How to Get Cruella's Signature Look for Your Halloween Costume

While Cruella De Vil is a classic Halloween costume choice, thanks to Disney's epic new live-action origin story starring Emma Stone, we're predicting the stylish villain is going to own Halloween 2021. Cruella served up a smorgasbord of high-fashion looks, with dozens of drop-dead gorgeous costume designs that would make a stunning DIY Disney Halloween costume. But this Halloween, whether you opt to go with a traditional Cruella Halloween costume inspired by Disney's 1961 animated classic 101 Dalmatians, or you're looking to hit the runway in a look inspired by Emma Stone's movie wardrobe, you can't go wrong.
Home & GardenPopSugar

West Elm's Fall Collection Is Too Good to Miss — Shop Our 14 Favorite Things

We're big West Elm fans, and when the brand drops a new collection, it's hard for us to not want to buy it all. The retailer just released its newest fall pieces, and we have to say, we're feeling pretty inspired for a home makeover. The launch includes everything from light fixtures to cool accent chairs, and we're here to show you the best of the best.
Interior DesignPopSugar

17 Chic Neon Signs That'll Make Your Home Photo-Op-Ready

Renovating your home doesn't have to come at the expense of buying all new furniture. In fact, a fresh coat of paint and new wall decor are enough to transform your space entirely. And while there are a lot of options out there when it comes to eclectic wall art, nothing tops a neon sign. They're trendy and easy to install, and they make the best photo backdrops. One post to social media, and you'll have everyone convinced you're sipping your latte at a snazzy cafe! If you want to make this fantasy a reality, shop our top picks ahead, and literally brighten up your space.
Joplin, MOfourstateshomepage.com

Miss Daisy’s Home & Decor are ready for your summer decorating

At Miss Daisy’s, our goal is to help you create a beautiful life and home. We are a brick and mortar boutique located in Joplin, MO that sells everything from furniture and home decor to clothing and accessories. We also carry several different brands of chalk type paints and host several different classes and workshops to help you make your own custom decor. There is something for everyone and every occasion at Miss Daisy’s!
POPSUGAR

5 Tiny Homes With Aesthetics That Will Make You Forget All About Square Footage

There's a lot to be said for living in a small house. Less wasted space, cheaper energy bills, and fewer chores . . . it almost makes you wonder why anybody would prefer a large home! Not to mention one of the best features of a minuscule living space is the fun of decorating your limited square footage. In a world that would like you to believe that bigger is better, it's hard to imagine drastically downsizing your home, but the benefits can be worth it. Here are five tiny dwellings that will inspire your itty-bitty aspirations.
New York City, NYPosted by
POPSUGAR

Show off Your Style and Maximize Your Space With These Studio Apartment Decorating Ideas

Studio apartments are an excellent choice for those living alone, as they are often more affordable than larger spaces and they have a unique ability to feel super cozy. But between the often limited square footage combined with the open floor plan that most studios feature, it can be hard to designate distinct spaces within a studio or to even figure out where to start with your interior design plans. Luckily, with a few simple design ideas, you can make your studio apartment truly feel like home. Anaïs Chaumien, a French interior designer based in New York City and owner of Design by Anaïs, told POPSUGAR, "To decorate a studio, you have to keep two main goals in mind: Make the space appear as massive as possible, and define the different spaces." There are several ways you can do this, including using light and mirrors, and finding the right furniture. For more practical and stylish tips for your studio apartment, check out the slides ahead!
LifestylePosted by
POPSUGAR

Say Hello to Disneyland's New Haunted Mansion Gingerbread House and the Ghouls Inside

Oogie Boogie isn't the only ghoul we have to fear when we take a look at Disneyland's new Haunted Mansion Gingerbread House for 2021. In honor of the theme park's 20th annual Haunted Mansion Holiday event — which runs from Sept. 3 to Oct. 31 and involves giving the Haunted Mansion ride a Nightmare Before Christmas-themed makeover — this year's gingerbread house, designed by Tim Wollweber, pays homage to all the spooky Disneyland Haunted Mansion gingerbread houses from years past. "We went back to the graveyard to dig up all of our ideas from the past 19 years," Wollweber told Disney. "This year's Franken-house stitches together favorite elements from the previous 19 houses!"
Cell PhonesApartment Therapy

This Is the Free Decorating App You Absolutely Need in Your Life Now

As a creative type, any “artistic” outlet like writing a poem or knocking out a page in an adult coloring book is crucial for my self-care and reducing my anxiety levels. As a promise to myself in 2021, especially after 2020 deprived many of us of so much, I’ve been allotting 30 minutes each morning to partake in a creative activity.
LifestyleNews Channel Nebraska

Disneyland Halloween 2021: Disney Halloween Party Info, Decorations, Special Food

Originally Posted On: Disneyland Halloween 2021: Everything You Need to Know (disneydose.com) Halloween at Disneyland is a great time of the year to visit with attraction Halloween themes, Halloween desserts, and entertainment! Disneyland Halloween will take place Sept. 3rd through October 31st. Disney California Adventure also hosts a yearly Disneyland...

Comments / 0

Community Policy