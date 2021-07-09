This Brand's 2021 Release of Spooky Decor Will Have You Planning Your Halloween in July
If you missed out on Halloween celebrations last year, don't sweat it, because Grandin Road is here to make up for it with its just-dropped 2021 Halloween decor collection . . . in July! The spooktacular brand has been first in line to board the Halloween train over the years, and this year they've truly outdone themselves. From a witch's hand snack bowl and skeleton wine glasses to a bat-infused wreath and themed backyard games, there's no limit to all the ways you'll be able to deck out your own haunted house with these fun items. If you want to start your Halloween celebration early or are just excited to skim through some spooky goods, have a look at our favorite gems from Grandin Road's 2021 Halloween collection ahead.www.popsugar.com
