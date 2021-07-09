This Brand's 2021 Release of Spooky Decor Will Have You Planning Your Halloween in July

Studio apartments are an excellent choice for those living alone, as they are often more affordable than larger spaces and they have a unique ability to feel super cozy. But between the often limited square footage combined with the open floor plan that most studios feature, it can be hard to designate distinct spaces within a studio or to even figure out where to start with your interior design plans. Luckily, with a few simple design ideas, you can make your studio apartment truly feel like home. Anaïs Chaumien, a French interior designer based in New York City and owner of Design by Anaïs, told POPSUGAR, "To decorate a studio, you have to keep two main goals in mind: Make the space appear as massive as possible, and define the different spaces." There are several ways you can do this, including using light and mirrors, and finding the right furniture. For more practical and stylish tips for your studio apartment, check out the slides ahead!