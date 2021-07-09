Elizabethton City Council selects Colorado firm to move forward on Surf Betsy project
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council took a step forward Thursday in plans to develop the city’s rivers for recreation. By a unanimous vote, the council agreed to hire the Colorado firm of River Restorations to move forward with studies on the future recreational development of the city’s two rivers and whether the focus should be on the Watauga, the Doe, or a combination of the two rivers.www.johnsoncitypress.com
