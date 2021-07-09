Pioneer DJ VM-50 review: Can a legendary DJ brand’s studio monitors move the crowd?

Hailing from Virginia, Ryan Crane epitomises the idea of an artist in every sense of the word considering his talent doesn’t just stop at music production. With a reputation built upon his work around modern abstract paintings and on the production side with previous releases like ‘Hold’ and ‘Raise’ turning heads in the industry, Ryan Crane takes you on a journey through his expression of genre defying electronic music that explores each corner of the scene. With an overall objective to express his exploration of the intricate details of life throughout his music and visual works, Ryan Crane’s career is constantly evolving and bubbling up into something special. He is constantly providing thousands of listeners who tune into each of his releases content that they can get behind, especially with the new release of his 10-part EP ‘Neon Tape’.