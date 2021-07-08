Forest Service announces multiple closures due to Jack Fire
The Umpqua National Forest announced the closure of multiple service roads and recreational areas as crews fight the Jack Fire east of Steamboat. Oregon Highway 138 East remains closed from milepost 38.5 (Steamboat Creek) to milepost 55. Westbound traffic will also encounter a checkpoint at the Lemolo Lake junction 18 miles east of the closure at milepost 73. That checkpoint will allow local and recreational traffic to access the area around Lemolo Lake, but all other traffic will be turned away.www.nrtoday.com
