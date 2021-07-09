Cancel
Netflix Hires First Head of Podcasts: Former Apple and NPR Exec N'Jeri Eaton

By Todd Spangler
Laredo Morning Times
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix hired N’Jeri Eaton, previously head of content for Apple Podcasts, to lead podcasting for the streaming giant’s marketing division. Eaton is joining Netflix as director of podcast programming, according to a spokesperson. She will be part of the company’s editorial and publishing team, which will be headed by Michelle Lee, former editor in chief of Allure who is joining the company this month. Lee reports to Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John, the marketing veteran whose past stints include Apple Music, Endeavor and Uber hired by the company a year ago.

Related
TV Seriesarcamax.com

Bridgerton filming stopped 'indefinitely'

Filming on 'Bridgerton' season two has been paused indefinitely. The Netflix series halted production for 24 hours on Thursday (15.07.21) after an unnamed crew member tested positive for coronavirus, and although things were able to get started again on Friday (16.07.21), a second positive COVID-19 test result means the set has had to be closed again.
Los Angeles, CAmactrast.com

Apple Searching for Large Production Facility for Apple TV+ Productions

Apple is in search of a large production campus in the Los Angeles area for Apple TV+, says a new report by the Wall Street Journal. Apple is said to have told real-estate developers that it is in search of a Los Angeles production campus. The production facilities could exceed half a million square feet in size, with enough space for the production of multiple TV shows and movies, likely for the Cupertino firm’s Apple TV+ streaming service.
Oakland, CAoaklandnewsnow.com

Cision’s Gorkana US Interviewed Zennie Abraham About Zennie62blog.com At CES 2014

Cision-acquired Gorkana Group US, which “offers a more effective way for PR and marketing professionals to access customised media intelligence,” released a post-CES analysis of social media influencers at CES 2014, or International CES (or the dreaded name they hate, “Consumer Electronics Show”), and found that my blog, Zennie62.com, or Zennie62blog.com, was one of the most popular blogs – I think it came in at number two.
TV & Videosodwyerpr.com

Media Maneuvers: CNN Gets Into Streaming

CNN is getting into the streaming game. The network says it is hiring hundreds of people and developing dozens of programs for a subscription streaming service, CNN+, that is set for an early 2022 launch. The service will exist alongside CNN's television networks and will feature eight to twelve hours of live programming a day. In addition to that live programming, CNN+ plans to air original series and will initiate what CNN chief digital officer Andrew Morse calls an "interactive community," which is intended to give subscribers the ability "to engage directly with our talent and experts about the issues that matter most to them." Morse will also serve as the executive in charge of CNN+. CNN is prevented from using its current live programming on the streaming channel because of deals with cable distributors, which it says bring in more than a billion dollars in profit annually.
TV & Videoswmleader.com

CNN to debut new streaming service in early 2022

CNN is making its push into streaming with a new subscription streaming service that will launch in the first quarter of 2022. The Jeff Zucker-led network said Monday that it will debut its new venture, CNN+ with 8 to 12 hours of original live content each day. CNN said the new content slate will be revealed in the coming months, as will the monthly price of the new streaming service.
TV & Videosthestreamable.com

VOD? OTT? DTC? What Do The Alphabet Soup Of Streaming Acronyms Really Mean — In English?

VOD - Video On Demand. Very simply, it allows viewers to request video content at will. YouTube is an excellent example of a basic video on-demand system. The concept works in much the same way: the viewer requests the video content they want to see, but the provider includes an ad along with the content, usually in the form of commercials inserted in the content. Services like [Redbox] and Tubi both provide video on demand using this model.
TV & Videossnntv.com

A Brief Overview of the Best Streaming Services in 2021

Originally Posted On: A Brief Overview of the Best Streaming Services in 2021 | Pulchra. Did you know that there are more than 180 billion streams that occur each year around the globe?. Streaming is becoming the main source for people to watch TV shows and movies. If you have...
Businesshypebeast.com

Netflix Hires Former EA Executive to Lead its Gaming Venture

Netflix has hired a former Electronic Arts and Facebook executive to spearhead its new venture into gaming. Mike Verdu — the former Facebook vice president heavily tied to working with developers on Oculus — joins Netflix as vice president of game development. Amongst the many titles worked on, Verdu was also instrumental in the Star Wars and Sims video game franchises for EA.
BusinessLaredo Morning Times

Netflix Taps Google, USC Researcher Paul Debevec to Lead VFX, Graphics R&D

Debevec will oversee R&D around new technologies in computer vision, computer graphics and machine learning with applications across multiple areas of production, including VFX, virtual production and animation. He also is tasked with building a team that brings together data and expertise from Netflix productions worldwide “to help creative partners develop new storytelling capabilities,” according to the company.
TV ShowsThe Drum

Netflix readies video games push with hire of Oculus exec

Mike Verdu was previously head of virtual and augmented reality at Facebook, where he worked with developers to bring games and other content to Oculus. Prior to that, he spent his career leading the gaming efforts at companies including EA, Zynga and Kabam. He will now lead Netflix’s push into...
BusinessGamespot

Netflix Will Offer Video Games, Hires Former EA And Zynga Exec - Report

According to a report from Bloomberg, Netflix is looking to get into video games, though plenty of questions remain and nothing is locked down and certain at this stage. The company has hired former Electronic Arts and Zynga executive Mike Verdu to lead its efforts in this area as its vice president of game development, the report said.
Video GamesPosted by
97ZOK

Netflix Will Offer Video Games In the Next Year

Netflix is currently developing ways to add video games to its platform as soon as next year, according to a Bloomberg report. To expand its content offerings beyond TV and film, the streaming giant has hired former Electronic Arts and Facebook executive Mike Verdu as Vice President of Game Development.

