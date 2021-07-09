Audit finds lax record-keeping by Oneonta Town Clerk

An audit by the New York State Comptroller's Office found that the Oneonta Town Clerk's office did not deposit checks in a timely manner, nor did it prepare accurate bank reconciliations.

The audit was completed on the fees the clerk collected between Jan. 1, 2019 and Oct. 31, 2020. The clerk collects fees for birth and death certificates, marriage licenses, park pavilion rentals, mobile home park renewals, dog licenses and state Department of Environmental Conservation licenses, then has to determine whether those fees go to the town supervisor or to the state agriculture and markets, health department or to the DEC.

According to the report, town clerks must complete monthly bank reconciliations, deposit the money from fees once it exceeds $250 within three business days, record an accurate account of what the fees were for and who paid them, and distribute the money to the town supervisor and other agencies by the 15th of every month.

The report stated that auditors, “reviewed all collections for our audit period totaling $43,917 (45 deposit batches in 2019 and 64 batches in 2020) to determine whether they were deposited timely and reported and remitted to the Supervisor and other NYS agencies. Also, we reviewed 182 Clerk fees collected during our audit period totaling $11,542 to determine whether they were recorded accurately in the Clerk’s software.”

The fees reviewed were all of the marriage licenses, park rental fees and mobile home park renewals and a random sample of dog license renewals.

The report stated that while the receipts for fees were “recorded accurately and properly,” there were “13 instances totaling $5,266 in which fees collected were not deposited within three business days, as required,” and ranged from “one to four days late.”

The auditors reviewed the clerk's February 2019 bank reconciliation, all of the check images and bank statements for the audit period to ensure no checks were written to the clerk or deputy clerk, reviewed all transactions entered into the clerk's software and compared them to the source documents on file and reviewed the clerk's reports to ensure that the town supervisor had received them and signed them.

Through the audit of the bank reconciliations, it was revealed that the clerk's office had a surplus of $262 on Oct. 31, 2020.

“Before our examination, the Clerk was unaware of the unaccounted-for balance in the bank account,” the report stated. “We notified the Clerk of this excess so she could investigate the balance and determine to whom this money is owed.”

Town Clerk Sara Robinson responded to the audit by saying she agreed with the report, had started recording the checkbook register in a spreadsheet, would make sure money is deposited within the required time frame and would obtain further training for her job.

Town Supervisor Robert Wood also responded to the audit. He wrote in a June 9 letter that the town requested the audit after it was “made aware of an instance where Clerk Robinson had put $60 of her own money into a deposit to cover what she thought was a shortage. While the amounts are relatively small, the board believes there should be no differences in cash balances. The board conducted our annual review of the Clerk's records and was not able to detect these errors in our review.”

Wood's letter also said that Robinson took over for a clerk who had 40 years of experience who is now deputy clerk and training Robinson. The letter stated that she attended the Association of Towns' Newly Elected School in January 2020, seven months after taking office, but hasn't taken further training courses.