Program offers chance to learn about theater

Adults who want to learn more about acting and how a theater production is produced are invited to the Oneonta First United Presbyterian “Red Door” Church on Tuesday and Thursday mornings for a theater arts residency.

The residency, directed by thespian Barbara Gregson and musician Eric Porter, is administered through the Mountain View Wellness Center operated by Rehabilitation Support Services and is open to anyone 18 and older interested in theater.

“We've done this for five years,” said Shari Stallone, senior program director at RSS. “We want to bring arts into the community.”

Stallone said every year has been a different show and was held at different locations throughout the city of Oneonta. Past performances have told the history of Oneonta, folk tales from around the world that focused on peace, “Immigration Nation, City of the Hills” and “Stories of Our Lives” which had poetry pieces acted out.

“This year's theme is 'Waiting For' because we have all been waiting for the pandemic to end,” Gregson said.

It's a production scheduled for 2020 that couldn't happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The group will have another show in September for this year.

During the first meeting of the group Thursday, Gregson, Porter, Stallone and John Monastero, who will be filming the progress of the troupe and the final production, brainstormed ideas about what could be shown during the show. Stallone said some students weren't feeling well and didn't come to rehearsal.

“When I was in college in London in 1972, I couldn't call home,” Gregson said. “I had to write a letter home each week. My dad was paying for me to study drama in London, so I had better write home to tell him how it was going. Now you pick up your phone and can call instantly. There were times I would go several weeks without getting a letter from home.”

Many ideas were proposed, and it was agreed that it could be a time line of people waiting for something, whether it was cavemen starting fires using sticks, hunting, fishing, waiting to hear from a loved one at war, waiting for the birth of a child, waiting for a child to reach a milestone or waiting for dial-up internet to load.

“You can't show the audience that you are bored waiting in line,” Gregson said. “The audience will get bored if we're boring. We'll have to show the conflict of being bored and waiting for something.”

Gregson said students on Tuesday and Thursday will hash out what stories they want to tell in the production, which will be held Aug. 6 and 7. She said she will also teach theater and storytelling techniques that will include theater games, mime and mask performance techniques. Students will also start writing their scenes.

In a schedule released by Gregson, on day four, which will be July 20, students will start to rehearse their scenes and will work with Porter on creating sound effects that go along with the scenes.

On July 22 and 27, students will rehearse their scenes with Gregson and Porter will form a band to work on the music and sound effects of the show. On July 29, the set will be painted and costumes and accessories will be chosen.

Aug. 5 will be the dress rehearsal. Performances will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 6 and at 2 p.m. Aug. 7. The public is invited to attend, as the audience will also have a part in the show. According to Gregson, the production will move around the church, which is on the corner of Main Street and Walling Avenue.

“We might have five minutes in the foyer, 15 minutes in the sanctuary, 15 minutes here and 15 minutes downstairs,” she said in the rehearsal room. “Each stop will allow us to interact with the audience and take them on a journey.”

Anyone interested in attending the class can show up Tuesday at 10 a.m. or call Stallone at 607-433-1714 x201.

