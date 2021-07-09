Cancel
MLB

Marlins, Braves seek momentum in last series before the break

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 11 days ago

When the Atlanta Braves open a three-game series at the Miami Marlins on Friday, the pitching matchup will feature a sharp contrast in experience. The Braves will start 37-year-old veteran right-hander Charlie Morton (7-3, 3.91 ERA). The Marlins will start 27-year-old rookie right-hander Zach Thompson (2-2, 2.25 ERA). Thompson, who...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

