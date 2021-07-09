Cancel
South Haven, MI

South Haven AES Lifesaver Awards

By ABC News
moodyonthemarket.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Haven Area Emergency Services is recognizing two people with their Lifesaving Award. SHAES honored firefighter and EMT paramedic Johanna Quinn and Allegan County Sheriff deputy Jacob Gage Wednesday for their work June 18 responding to a crash in Casco Township. One driver was caught in a burning vehicle, and Gage tried to control the flames with a fire extinguisher and began to rescue the driver. Once Quinn arrived, the two freed the driver and that person was hospitalized. SHAES Chief Brandon Hinz says they overcame smoke, heat, and inherent danger to remove that driver and give first aid until more help arrived. It was the third major crash in a few hours that day.

