This is not where the Minnesota Twins want to be. This is not where the Twins expected to be. This, quite frankly, is not where the Twins should be. But at the all-star break, this is where the Twins are: Sporting a 39-50 record, they are 15 games out the division lead. They’re tied for third in the five-team American League Central with the Tigers — and they’re that high only after sweeping Detroit in a four-game series last week to cap off the first half of the season. They’re well out of playoff contention.