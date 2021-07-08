Tip from Bakersfield police led to Wednesday morning manhunt

Court documents reveal a tip from police in California led to a multi-agency manhunt in southeast Roseburg and the arrest of two armed robbery suspects on Wednesday morning. Roseburg police officer Austin Potter received information from law enforcement in Bakersfield, California, that the phone of Joseph Daniel Lout, 43, had been pinged near the Banner Bank branch on Southeast Kane Street. He was said to be with Amanda Cecilia Wydur, 29, the other suspect in the California robbery case. Both were believed to be driving a black Chevrolet Impala with black rims and a California license plate.