These new Kiddylicious products are being launched by the brand in the UK to offer parents an easier option to incorporate into their child's diet. The products come in the Popped Hoops, Fruity Drops and Veggie Buttons, which are positioned as child-friendly alternatives to snacks targeted towards adults on the market. Each of the products are crafted with nutrition at the forefront and feature flavorful recipes that will satisfy young snackers.