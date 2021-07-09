Study links conflict violence reduction in Colombia with better pregnancy outcomes

Even though reduction of neonatal mortality is needed to achieve Sustainable Development Goals 2030, advanced maternal age is still an independent and a substantial risk factor for different adverse perinatal outcomes, in turn causes neonatal morbidity and mortality. In Ethiopia, research has validated that advanced maternal age is a significant factor in adverse perinatal outcomes, but researches which addressed or estimated its adverse perinatal outcomes are limited, reported inconsistent result and specifically no study was done in the study area. Therefore, this study was aimed to compare adverse perinatal outcomes and its associated factors among women with adult and advanced maternal age pregnancy in Northwest Ethiopia. Comparative cross-sectional study was conducted in Awi Zone, public hospitals, Northwest Ethiopia. Systematic random sampling was employed to select 348 adult and 176 advanced aged pregnant women. Structured questionnaire were used to collect the data. The collected data were analyzed using Statistical Package for the Social Sciences version 25. Binary and multivariate logistic regressions were fitted to assess the association between adverse perinatal outcomes and explanatory variables. P-value less than 0.05 was used to declare statistical significance. Significant percentage of advanced aged women (29.1%) had adverse perinatal outcomes compared to (14.5%) adult aged women. Similarly, proportion low birth weight, preterm birth and low Apgar score were significantly higher among advanced maternal age. The odds of composite adverse perinatal outcomes were higher among advanced maternal age women when compared to adult aged women (AOR 2.01, 95% CI 1.06, 3.79). No formal education (AOR 2.75, 95% CI 1.27, 5.95), short birth interval (AOR 2.25, 95% CI 1.07, 4.73) and complications during pregnancy (AOR 2.12, 95% CI 1.10, 4.10) were also factors significantly associated with adverse perinatal outcomes. Being advanced maternal age is at higher risk for adverse perinatal outcomes compared to adult aged women. Maternal illiteracy, short birth interval and complications during pregnancy were also significantly associated with adverse perinatal outcomes. Access of equal education, provision of family planning and perinatal care (including early detection and management of complication) is recommended.