Study links conflict violence reduction in Colombia with better pregnancy outcomes

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study has linked a July 2015 ceasefire of conflict violence in Colombia with better pregnancy outcomes for women who conceived after the ceasefire began. Giancarlo Buitrago of Universidad Nacional de Colombia in Bogotá, Colombia, and Rodrigo Moreno-Serra of the University of York, U.K., present these findings in the open-access journal PLOS Medicine.

