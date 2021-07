Isabella Revilla announced her engagement to WWE Superstar Sheamus on Wednesday in an Instagram post. Revilla posted several photos of herself with her new fiance and included the caption: "When I was pining to go to Ireland as a young girl, I would tell people it was because 'If magic exists, it has to be in Ireland.' Well, it does exist. Couldn't imagine a more magical place to say YES. Couldn't imagine a better person to spend my life with."