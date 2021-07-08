Erik Hurtado Traded From CF Montreal to Crew After Refusing to Get COVID-19 Vaccine
CF Montreal forward Erik Hurtado was traded to the Columbus Crew for $200,000 in general allocation money on Thursday after he chose not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The 30-year-old from Virginia signed a one-year deal with Montreal last February that included a second-year option. He now heads to his fourth MLS club after previous stints with Sporting Kansas City and Vancouver Whitecaps FC.bleacherreport.com
