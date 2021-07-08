Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

More Mississippians being tested for COVID-19 than vaccinated

By Warren Kulo
Mississippi Press
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- Among all the available data on COVID-19 cases, deaths and vaccinations, perhaps one is the most telling for Mississippi. Over the past seven days, more Mississippians (22,821) were tested for COVID-19 than received a dose of vaccine (19,259). Additionally, the number of residents who became fully vaccinated in the past week -- 9,520 -- represented a 45.2% decrease from a week ago. This in a state already a bottom-dweller in both vaccination rates and percentage of population fully vaccinated.

www.gulflive.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Coronavirus
Jackson County, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson County, MS
Health
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Mississippi Health
County
Jackson County, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Vaccinations#Mississippians#Coastwide#Covid#Ocean Springs Hospital#Icu#Singing River Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

IRS warns people not to fall for child tax credit scams

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is doubling down on warnings about the possibility of child tax credit scams. “#IRS reminder: Be alert to criminals that ask by phone, email, text or on social media to verify your information claiming it’s needed to get advance #ChildTaxCredit payments. http://irs.gov/childtaxcredit20,” the IRS tweeted Thursday.

Comments / 3

Community Policy