More Mississippians being tested for COVID-19 than vaccinated

JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- Among all the available data on COVID-19 cases, deaths and vaccinations, perhaps one is the most telling for Mississippi. Over the past seven days, more Mississippians (22,821) were tested for COVID-19 than received a dose of vaccine (19,259). Additionally, the number of residents who became fully vaccinated in the past week -- 9,520 -- represented a 45.2% decrease from a week ago. This in a state already a bottom-dweller in both vaccination rates and percentage of population fully vaccinated.