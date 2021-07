Tampa sports teams are really raking in the hardware these days. Months after watching the Buccaneers upset Kansas City in Super Bowl LV, the Lightning decided they’d get in on the fun by winning their second straight Stanley Cup. One of the most iconic trophies in all of sports, partying with the Stanley Cup has become a rite of passage for NHL champions like Alex Ovechkin, who had the cup at his side for what felt like months after the Capitals ended their title drought in 2018. Lord Stanley’s Cup has a tendency to bring out the reckless side in its owners, prompting this warning from the trophy’s official Twitter account.