Increased COVID-19 hospitalizations pressure Fort Smith health care systems
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Dr. Lee Johnson calls normal hospitalizations combined with more COVID-19 patients "challenging." "The system pressure is real. We're seeing some pressure on the system. Even though the COVID numbers aren't as high as they've been, because of this normal volume return, the capacity is being pressed a little. Certainly adding COVID to the mix of normal patient load that we're seeing now is a challenge," Johnson said.www.4029tv.com
