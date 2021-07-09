Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Smith, AR

Increased COVID-19 hospitalizations pressure Fort Smith health care systems

By Brett Rains
KHBS
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT SMITH, Ark. — Dr. Lee Johnson calls normal hospitalizations combined with more COVID-19 patients "challenging." "The system pressure is real. We're seeing some pressure on the system. Even though the COVID numbers aren't as high as they've been, because of this normal volume return, the capacity is being pressed a little. Certainly adding COVID to the mix of normal patient load that we're seeing now is a challenge," Johnson said.

www.4029tv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Smith, AR
Coronavirus
Fort Smith, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
Local
Arkansas Government
Local
Arkansas COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Fort Smith, AR
Fort Smith, AR
Health
Local
Arkansas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care Systems#Covid 19#Covid#Icu#Prince Drug Store#40 29 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

US opioid lawsuits on verge of settlements with 4 companies

The yearslong effort by state and local governments in the U.S. to force the pharmaceutical industry to help pay to fix a nationwide opioid addiction and overdose crisis took a major step forward Tuesday when lawyers for local governments announced they were on the verge of a $26 billion settlement with the nation’s three biggest drug distribution companies and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi weighing GOP picks for Jan. 6 probe

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Tuesday that she has not yet accepted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy 's (R-Calif.) Republican picks for the Jan. 6 select committee. "I'm reviewing that," she said Tuesday morning. But opening the door to McCarthy's selections, Pelosi is also emphasizing that those lawmakers who voted...
POTUSCNN

The first Capitol riot felony sentence was exactly the right call

(CNN) — On July 19, Paul A. Hodgkins, the first insurrectionist convicted of a felony to be sentenced for his crime of storming the Capitol on January 6, received an eight-month sentence to federal prison. Federal district court Judge Randolph Moss, former Assistant Attorney General in the Department of Justice, sent a pitch perfect sentencing message in two important ways.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House looks to cool battle with Facebook

The White House on Monday sought to cool its heated confrontation with Facebook, which had festered over the weekend after President Biden accused the social media giant of “killing people” with misinformation about coronavirus vaccines. The unusual attack by Biden had triggered a tough response from Facebook, and on Monday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy