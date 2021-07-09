Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Increase in evictions could lead to more displaced pets

By Editorial
staradvertiser.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA >> Jane Kittrell knew something wasn’t right when she woke up one day last spring with elevated blood pressure. She got out of bed, got dressed and told her daughter she didn’t feel well. By the time she got to the hospital, Kittrell, 62, of Lithonia had experienced a stroke.

www.staradvertiser.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brutus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Health#Foster Parents#Cat#Lifeline Animal Project#Georgians#Safety Net
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Evictions
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
Baton Rouge, LAinregister.com

Pandemic pets: An increase in fostering is keeping more Baton Rouge pets alive

Carrie Kahn was one of dozens of volunteers who lined up outside Companion Animal Alliance late last March to help the agency find foster homes for its sheltered animals. Gov. John Bel Edwards had just issued Louisiana’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order, and CAA, Baton Rouge’s nonprofit animal shelter, issued emergency pleas to volunteers to foster a dog or cat. The facility was going to be closed to the public for adoptions during the shutdown, while also having to continue to take in stray dogs.
El Paso, TXKFOX 14

Vaccine for Valley Fever could soon be available for pets

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Even though it's monsoon season El Paso is still in a drought. The drought poses an increased danger to Valley Fever which is a fungal infection carried by dust, it's a potentially deadly infection not just to people but to pets. Valley Fever is caused...
Detroit, MIcbslocal.com

Detroit Animal Shelter At Capacity, Adoption Fees Waived

(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Animal Care and Control is packed beyond capacity and they need help to give animals a home. The shelter is hosting a series of events to help you find your forever friend. Adoption fees are now being waived to make space for new animals who need...
Arizona StateAZFamily

AZ pet welfare agencies worry about end of eviction moratorium

With the federal moratorium on evictions coming to an end in less than two weeks, Arizona's pet welfare organizations are concerned about a potential influx of animals. Maria Hechanova got the lowdown on a program designed to help pet owners keep their animals out of our shelters. 🡕 Pet Housing...
PetsWZZM 13

These tips could save your pet in the event of a fire

Most families have actively talked about fire safety and have developed an emergency safety plan. But does that plan always include the family pet? Thursday is National Pet Fire Safety Day, and 13 ON YOUR SIDE has tips on how you can keep your beloved pets safe in the event of a fire.
Tulsa, OKNews On 6

Tulsa Animal Shelters Hitting Capacity Post-Pandemic

Some Tulsa animal shelters are pleading with the community to adopt pets as they are being overrun by people giving their pets away now that the COVID-19 pandemic is dwindling and people are busy again. Last year, we told you stories about pet adoptions spiking during the pandemic, since people...
WBAY Green Bay

Area pet shelters see increase of surrendered animals and strays

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - Animal shelters across the Fox Valley report an abundance of pandemic pets are being returned as restrictions loosen, remote jobs return to in-person, and time spent at home becomes less frequent. Jonie Geiger the executive director with the Oshkosh Area Humane Society said while they...
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

LVMPD: Leaving pets in hot cars could lead to your arrest

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning people not to leave their pets in hot cars. They recently released a video showing them breaking a car's window to help a local pup in distress after a passerby made the call. LVMPD says the dog's owner...
Petssunset.com

Stop! These Plants Could Poison Your Pet

After the influx of pet adoptions and plant purchases of the past year, it’s more important than ever to be aware that new, beautiful houseplants could be toxic to cats and dogs. In fact, some of the most common houseplants contain naturally occurring chemicals that are highly poisonous for your fur babies.
Archuleta County, COpagosasprings.com

Council to define “running at large” for pets and more

The public is highly encouraged to join via Zoom conference call as space is limited in the council meeting room. Join Zoom Meeting By Computer – https://zoom.us/j/91879504094. Dial by Phone – 1-669-900-6833 US – Meeting ID: 918 7950 4094. PURPOSE/BACKGROUND:. Currently, municipal code section 4.1.4. – Running at Large Prohibited,...
Reno, NVKOLO TV Reno

Abundance of dogs and cats ready for adoption

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Humane Society has an abundance of dogs and cats ready for adoption at its locations in Reno and Carson City. The organization featured a friendly three legged-dog named Tucker during the Aces home game on Monday, July 13 at Greater Nevada Field during a live broadcast on KOLO 8 News Now to show viewers one of the dogs up for adoption.
Pet Servicesaustinnews.net

PetCareRx Founder Reviews Drivers of Pet Medication Market Growth

LYNBROOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Despite the social and economic hardships caused by the global pandemic, this public health crisis has reinforced the conviction that animal companionship is essential for humans. Not only did pet adoptions surge after the introduction of lockdowns, but a recent Rover.com study also found that people who welcomed new pets into their homes derived enormous benefits. According to this report, '93% of people said their 'pandemic pet' improved their mental and/or physical wellbeing in the last year, and over 80% said it made working from home and being at home during the pandemic more enjoyable.' Blake Brossman, founder of PetCareRx comments, 'There is ample research indicating that pet ownership is a strong contributor to better overall health in people, as well as a facilitating factor for social interactions and community engagement. Since the number of pets keeps growing, and they are increasingly viewed as members of the family, the market for pet medications looks set to remain on a growth trajectory.'
Pacifica, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

Three residents, pet displaced by house fire in Pacifica

Three residents and one pet were displaced Sunday after a fire broke out in their two-story house at 259 Winwood Ave. in Pacifica, firefighters said. No person or pet was trapped in the home during the blaze, as the residents had been out of the house, firefighters said. According to...
Petskiss951.com

Pet Parents You Could Win $2000 And Goodies For Your Pet!

Pet Parents do you want to win $2000? Pet parents are juggling a lot right now: financial realities of pet parenthood, returning to work as well as traveling and leaving those furry friends at home. And not to mention the messes. BISSELL and Wag! have decided they want to help you out. To support the millions of people who became pet parents in the crazy year that was 2020, BISSELL and Wag! are giving away cash, care, and cleaning equipment to take away some pet stress and mess.

Comments / 0

Community Policy