Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

A public option will destroy private insurance

By Editorial
Wilson County News
 11 days ago

Several congressional Democrats just announced plans to draft a bill that would create a public health insurance option. That’s bad news, given that a public option could destroy the private insurance market — and deprive the majority of Americans of the employer-sponsored coverage they like. According to polling data, two-thirds...

www.wilsoncountynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Insurance#Private Insurers#Insurance Premiums#Insurance Plans#Democrats#Americans#Medicare#House#Medicaid#Healthcare#Insidesources Com#The Wcn Blog Pages#The Wilson County News#Wcn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Health Insurance
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
Related
Healthkoamnewsnow.com

Does Medicare Cover Addiction Treatment?

Medicare does provide coverage for treatment of substance use disorders. But there are a wide variety of approaches, and Medicare pays for only the therapeutic services it considers reasonable and necessary. So it’s important to confirm with care providers, programs and pharmacies that Medicare reimburses them for their services. Nearly...
California Statekhn.org

California Makes It Easier for Low-Income Residents to Get and Keep Free Health Coverage

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Getting clean drinking water cost Ignacio Padilla his health insurance. The World War II veteran needed to repay the loan for the water pump installed on his 1-acre property in rural Tulare County, the only source of water to his mobile home. He carefully socked away a few thousand dollars so he could make the payoff — only to find that those savings put him over the asset threshold to remain on Medi-Cal, California’s Medicaid program for low-income people. He was booted from the health insurance program in 2019.
Health ServicesPosted by
Nevada Current

Health care reforms should benefit everyone — including veterans

Policy, politics and progressive commentary There are currently 19 million US veterans, and as another Independence Day has come and gone, we must ask ourselves what is going on with these veterans, and America’s treatment of them. It has been a hard year for all of us, especially trying to stay safe during the global pandemic. Some veterans need to… Continue Reading Health care reforms should benefit everyone — including veterans The post Health care reforms should benefit everyone — including veterans appeared first on Nevada Current.
Economytmj4.com

Blend Extra: Find a Custom Fit Medicare Plan

Deb and Jerry Dornbusch are independent insurance agents who own Silver Supplement Solutions LLC, an authorized agent of Sovereign Select LLC. They specialize in senior products and Medicare solutions. With several insurance companies products to choose from, they offer health, life, dental, and specialize specifically in Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage plans, and Part D Prescription drug plans. They are able to custom fit individuals with an insurance program that best meets their specific needs.
New Castle News

COLUMN BY JOEL MEKLER: Medicare at 56: Success and Shortcomings

In the 56 years since Medicare was enacted on July 30, 1965, the goals have been quite specific: protect people from catastrophic hospitalizations costs, and encourage them to seek out primary care. It doesn’t matter what a person’s income, medical history, or health status was. Medicare was created to be...
Economyophthalmologytimes.com

CMS 2022 Physician Fee Schedule includes payment cut

AAO, Surgical Care Coalition teaming up to ensure the final version of the rule is fair to ophthalmologists and surgeons as one company is expressing its disappointment in the proposal. The proposed 2022 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule and Quality Payment Program rules released by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global $147 Bn Hospitalization Insurance Markets, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F: Private, Public, Minors, Adults, Senior Citizens, PPOs, POS, HMOs, EPOs

DUBLIN, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hospitalization Insurance Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global hospitalization insurance market is expected to grow from $84.78 billion in 2020 to $86.39 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth...
San Francisco, CAajmc.com

Is Private Health Insurance Really Superior to Public Programs?

On this episode of Managed Care Cast, Charlie Wray, DO, MS, an assistant professor of medicine at the University of California San Francisco, outlines the findings of a paper he coauthored which assessed Americans' experiences with their insurance providers. In a recent paper published in JAMA Network Open, Charlie Wray,...
Income TaxPosted by
Kiplinger

Is Private Insurance the ‘New Kid on the Block’?

Private Insurance. Have you heard of it? Chances are this is a new concept to you, but as a business owner in 2021, it is one well worth exploring. Private Insurance is a marketing term describing an exclusive program that allows a closely held business to purchase insurance policies for specific losses associated with enterprise (business) risk. By offering businesses the opportunity to direct-procure insurance through an already established insurance structure, and not through the traditional insurance avenue, private insurance delivers a transparent turn-key access into the alternative risk transfer space.
Lawkhn.org

Judge: Private Insurance Firm In W.Va. Must Cover Transgender Health Care

Also in the news: sickle-cell patients, health care worker burnout, rural ambulance services, teletherapy and more. A federal judge last week ruled that The Health Plan of West Virginia is subject to compliance to a specific provision under the Affordable Care Act that prohibits sex discrimination, including against transgender Americans. The Health Plan of West Virginia is a private company that provides health insurance services for the state. U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers on June 28 denied a motion from The Health Plan to dismiss a lawsuit from two transgender men who say their state-funded health insurance won’t cover hormone replacement therapy solely because they are transgender. Christopher Fain and Zachary Martell filed a lawsuit challenging blanket exclusions of coverage for gender-confirming health care in West Virginia’s health plans, the state’s Medicaid program and the Public Employees Insurance Agency, or PEIA, in November 2020. (Pierson, 7/5)
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Pricey drugs paid by Medicare lack cost-effectiveness data

Nearly $50 billion or a third of Medicare Part D costs in 2016 were for drugs with absent cost-effectiveness analyses, according to a report from JAMA Network Open. Why it matters: The lack of a quality analysis that weighs the relative cost with outcomes of these drugs may create hurdles toward efforts aimed at addressing drug spending in terms of value.
Politicscolorado.gov

Polis Administration's Reinsurance Program Continues to Save People Money on Health Insurance

DENVER - Governor Polis and the Colorado Division of Insurance (DOI), part of the Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA), released preliminary information about the health insurance plans and premiums for 2022, for the individual market (meaning health insurance plans for people who don’t get their insurance from an employer) and the small group market (for small businesses with 2-100 employees).
Health Serviceshealthitanalytics.com

The Urgent Need for Healthcare Price Transparency

Twenty-five percent of health plan members have avoided care due to lack of information about costs. That represents a huge amount of potential healthcare spend in the future and highlights why healthcare price transparency efforts are so important. But it’s not enough to simply provide transparency tools, plans must offer a digital experience that allows their members to easily navigate their benefits, understand treatments, find doctors, access care, compare costs, and learn exactly what they will pay out of pocket. To help health plans better understand the needs and preferences of their members today, we recently commissioned a survey of more than 1,000 health plan members who shared their opinions on a variety of topics. This year’s report not only reveals an urgent need for price transparency, but also that people want help navigating healthcare and they’re looking to their health plans for guidance. Download the report now and start engaging with your members differently today.
HealthPosted by
Forbes

UnitedHealth Escalates Partnerships To Address Health Inequity

UnitedHealth Group is rolling out an increasing number of partnerships to “address health equity challenges” across the U.S. The Covid-19 pandemic has put a spotlight on health inequities, which are essentially avoidable differences in healthcare among different groups of people, whether it be the lack of affordable housing in a community to the availability of food. And UnitedHealth’s business update last week opened a window into the effort by health insurance companies to solve the escalating problem of inequities in healthcare.

Comments / 0

Community Policy