There is a multitude of reasons why a company may need to scale back to save money. Salaries are a big chunk of a company’s budget and often the first thing to go when times get tough. The trouble with that option is that those good employees are hard to replace when the business bounces back and they need workers again. To gain trust and maintain loyal workers, consider how to avoid employee layoffs by exploring other avenues in which the company could scale back and save money.