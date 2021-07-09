Cancel
Heat icon Dwyane Wade visits Surfside condo-collapse site

By Steve Svekis, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 11 days ago
A woman places flowers at the Surfside Memorial wall on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Mike Stocker / South Florida/Sun Sentinel

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade made a somber trek to the site of the June 24 Surfside condominium collapse on Thursday.

While he didn’t speak to reporters, Wade did publish a photo and comment on his Instagram account , saying: “# SurfSideStrong 💪🏾 Today was about Uplifting, Praising and Showing up! Our first responders are the real MVPs🙏🏾🤝 #wadecounty

Wade starred for the Heat from 2003-16 before departing for short stints in Chicago and Cleveland. He finished his career back with Miami for the 2018-19 campaign. Wade was a 13-time All-Star and led the Heat to three NBA championships.

In April, Wade, who is married to actress Gabrielle Union, purchased an ownership stake in the Utah Jazz .

Wade’s visit follows similar pilgrimages by current Heat personnel, including Udonis Haslem , Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo .

At around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, part of the Champlain South Towers condominium collapsed. On Thursday, the death toll rose to 64, with another 76 people unaccounted for .

On July 1, President Biden paid his respects and spoke for three hours with the families of the victims of the collapse.

That was followed by the demolition on Sunday night of the still-standing Champlain Towers South edifice, which had been deemed a collapse risk and a threat to the on-site first responders.

Sadly, the effort to rescue survivors ended on Wednesday, with the focus turning to the recovery of the dead and removal of debris.

