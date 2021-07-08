Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nebraska State

Slama, GOP leaders launch voter ID petition drive in Nebraska

By Ryan Hoffman Omaha World-Herald
Star-Herald
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoters may have the chance to decide for themselves whether they want to see heightened identification requirements to participate in Nebraska elections. Citizens for Voter ID, a Republican-led group, said Wednesday that it filed a petition seeking to place a constitutional amendment on the 2022 ballot. The amendment would implement voter ID in Nebraska, though a copy of the petition was not immediately available Wednesday.

starherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Nebraska State
Nebraska Elections
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Ricketts
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Gop#State#Citizens For Voter#Republicans#Sterling#The Nebraska Legislature#Electoral College#The Citizens For Voter Id#Second House#Twitter#Vote By Mail#Civic Nebraska
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Constitution
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Website outages hit Olympics, Amazon and major banks

Multiple major websites were down for about an hour Thursday afternoon in an apparent widespread outage linked to the global content distribution network Akamai. Sites hit spanned many different fields, including the site for the upcoming Olympic Games. However, the impacted websites appeared to be operating again around 1 p.m....
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

IRS warns people not to fall for child tax credit scams

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is doubling down on warnings about the possibility of child tax credit scams. “#IRS reminder: Be alert to criminals that ask by phone, email, text or on social media to verify your information claiming it’s needed to get advance #ChildTaxCredit payments. http://irs.gov/childtaxcredit20,” the IRS tweeted Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy