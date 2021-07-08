Slama, GOP leaders launch voter ID petition drive in Nebraska
Voters may have the chance to decide for themselves whether they want to see heightened identification requirements to participate in Nebraska elections. Citizens for Voter ID, a Republican-led group, said Wednesday that it filed a petition seeking to place a constitutional amendment on the 2022 ballot. The amendment would implement voter ID in Nebraska, though a copy of the petition was not immediately available Wednesday.starherald.com
