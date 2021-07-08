Individual privacy and big data uses in public health: How does the public feel?

After months of a comfortable plateau of no new COVID-19 cases in our community, last week we had 1 new case and this week we have 8. This is a low number but statistically significant. Next weeks numbers will be more telling. We and the public health officials world[1]wide are carefully monitoring this trend. We were on a similar course at this time last year. COVID-19 cases are up in 47 states by at least 10%. 35 states have seen increases of more than 50% for 4 consecutive weeks. New cases have increased globally as the vaccination pace continues to decline. Nearly all patients currently hospitalized are unvaccinated. Only 48.3% of the country is vaccinated. Maybe more important and alarming to some, the Red Sox vs. Yankees game was postponed due to several of the Yankees players testing positive. These numbers and the mutant strength of the Delta variant are concerning and threatens the progress the U.S. has made toward ending the pandemic.