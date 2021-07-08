Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Round Rock, TX

Individual privacy and big data uses in public health: How does the public feel?

By Editor’s Pick
tamhsc.edu
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the United States, massive volumes of individual-level data, called “big data,” are used for a variety of reasons, including marketing, intelligence gathering and political campaigns. Big data are also vital to public health efforts, such as improving population health, informing personalized medicine and transforming biomedical research. However, it can be challenging to use big data for health applications due to laws and concerns about individual privacy.

vitalrecord.tamhsc.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Round Rock, TX
Round Rock, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
Round Rock, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Data#Data Protection#Economic Data#Population Health#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Data Privacy
Related
Westfield, MAthewestfieldnews.com

WESTFIELD PUBLIC HEALTH WEEKLY BULLETIN

After months of a comfortable plateau of no new COVID-19 cases in our community, last week we had 1 new case and this week we have 8. This is a low number but statistically significant. Next weeks numbers will be more telling. We and the public health officials world[1]wide are carefully monitoring this trend. We were on a similar course at this time last year. COVID-19 cases are up in 47 states by at least 10%. 35 states have seen increases of more than 50% for 4 consecutive weeks. New cases have increased globally as the vaccination pace continues to decline. Nearly all patients currently hospitalized are unvaccinated. Only 48.3% of the country is vaccinated. Maybe more important and alarming to some, the Red Sox vs. Yankees game was postponed due to several of the Yankees players testing positive. These numbers and the mutant strength of the Delta variant are concerning and threatens the progress the U.S. has made toward ending the pandemic.
Public Healthnashvillemedicalnews.com

AHA Statement On COVID-19 Vaccination Policies For Health Care Workers

The American Hospital Association (AHA) Board of Trustees adopted a policy statement on the vaccination of health care workers. The statement supports hospitals and health systems that adopt mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies, with local factors and circumstances shaping whether and how these policies are implemented. In addition, the AHA continues to strongly urge the vaccination of all health care personnel to protect all patients and communities from the risks of COVID-19.
Public Healthbloomberglaw.com

Health Data Sharing With Social Services Raises Privacy Concerns

Proposed HIPAA rule changes aim at social needs affecting health. Proposed changes to federal health privacy rules intended to encourage information sharing with social services agencies could pose unacceptable privacy risks, provider groups and privacy advocates say. The goal of the changes to the HIPAA privacy rule (RIN 0945–AA00) is...
Public Healthfernandinaobserver.com

CDC provides public health COVID guidance for fully vaccinated people

Editor’s Note: To view the complete Center for Disease Control & Prevention updated information click here. On May 28, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided updates to the interim guidance Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People for individuals fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Individuals are considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 two or more weeks after they have received the second dose in a two-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine or Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine) or two or more weeks after they have received a single-dose vaccine (Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine). Additionally, please note this interim guidance does not apply to health care facility settings. An overview of the CDC Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People is provided below.
Little Rock, ARuams.edu

Public Health

July 22, 2021 | Public health is the science of protecting and improving the health of communities through education, promotion of healthy lifestyles, and research for disease and injury prevention. Public health professionals analyze how genetics, personal choice and the environment affect health, and develop programs that protect the health of your family and community. Overall, public health is concerned with protecting the health of entire populations. These populations can be as small as a local neighborhood, or as big as an entire country. Public health professionals try to prevent problems from happening or re-occurring through implementing educational programs, developing policies, administering service programs, regulating health systems and health professions and conducting research, in contrast to clinical professionals, such as doctors and nurses, who focus primarily on treating individuals after they become sick or injured.
Public Healthdallassun.com

Health bodies urge public not to use looted medication

Health bodies are concerned that the use of looted medication without supervision may endanger the health of people. According to the councils the recent riots in KZN and Gauteng had long term effects on the health system. They say the effects of the riots were already being felt. South Africa's...
California StateLos Angeles Daily News

UCLA survey: 1 in 5 ignore COVID guidelines in California

LOS ANGELES — More than one in five California adults said they never or only sometimes followed state COVID-19 health guidelines, according to new data from UCLA’s 2021 California Health Interview Survey. With state vaccination rates slowing and guidelines on mask wearing changing, the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research...
Tehama County, CARed Bluff Daily News

Tehama County Public Health updates COVID-19 death numbers

RED BLUFF — Tehama County Public Health updated its COVID-19 dashboard Friday to better reflect all the virus data in the area. As of Thursday, the number of deaths related to the virus went from 62 to 66. Public Health explained this increase was due to a separate quality assurance process intended to correct previously incomplete data; adjustments were made based on additional information that became available regarding date of death and county of residence.
Canton, OHwhbc.com

Canton Public Health: Use ‘AirNow’ to Monitor Air Quality Index

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With wildfires to our west and warm summer weather here, there’s always the possibility our Air Quality will reach “Unhealthy” levels. That’s when those with respiratory diseases, older adults and children need to limit exposure to outdoor air. Canton Public Health says the...
Stanford, CAstanford.edu

De-Identifying Medical Patient Data Doesn’t Protect Our Privacy

When we visit a doctor in the United States, we sign a privacy statement acknowledging that although our health status and mental health issues are private, our health information can be shared for various legitimate purposes including public health and research. What the privacy statement doesn’t explain is that, when...
House Rentstreetsensemedia.org

With the public health emergency ending, what does that mean for evictions?

Imagine you’re months behind on rent. You receive a letter from your landlord that says you need to make good on all your past due rent payments or leave. What do you do?. Assuming you’re in D.C., all is not lost. As a tenant, you have a range of protections and resources available to help you navigate what comes next.

Comments / 0

Community Policy