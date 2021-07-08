Lancaster Cleft Patate Clinic is open for business after extensive renovations [photos}
Over the past three years, Lancaster’s Cleft Palate Clinic has been working quietly on $3.2 million exterior and interior renovations. Simultaneously, they have raised money through the “Faces of Change Campaign.” The clinic has nearly reached its goal of $4 million, a portion of which will boost its endowment thanks, in part, to a $750,000 donation from Sam and Dena Lombardo, for whom the building was named.lancasteronline.com
