Moss Book II Announced for PSVR at Sony State of Play

By Noisy Pixel Staff
noisypixel.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s State of Play kicked off by showing the trailer for Moss Book II, the highly anticipated sequel to the original Moss. Join Quill as she explores the hexed castle of the Arcane, where her uncle had previously been kept captive. Following the ending of the first game, Quill finds...

