Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Jason Kelly Hired as LSU Pitching Coach

By Bill Franques
LSUSports.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. – Jason Kelly, the 2018 National Assistant Coach of the Year in college baseball, has been hired as LSU’s pitching coach, head coach Jay Johnson announced Thursday. The hiring is effective upon the completion of the university’s background check process. Kelly earned the national honor after he...

lsusports.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Baseball#College Baseball#Ncaa Tournament#Lsu Pitching Coach#Cws#Arizona State#The Sun Devils#Ncaa Tournament#Asu#Era#Huskies#All American#Baseball America#Perfect Game#Collegiate Baseball#Uw#Pac 12 Conference#Cal Poly#The Mlb Draft#Chico State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arizona State University
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
Baseballchatsports.com

Jason Kelly, Dan Fitzgerald Joining Baseball Staff

Jay Johnson’s first LSU coaching staff is nearing completion. On Wednesday it was reported that Dallas Baptist associate head coach and recruiting coordinator Dan Fitzgerald will be LSU’s new recruiting coordinator. This comes on the heels of a Tuesday report that Jason Kelly, formerly the pitching coach at Arizona State, will join Johnson at LSU as the Tiger pitching coach.
BaseballReporter

GNALBL: Jason Kelly closes the deal, pitches Whitemarsh to league title

WHITEMARSH >> Taking selfies afterwards with a trophy almost as tall as him, Jason Kelly had come up big in a big moment. The Whitemarsh Patriots right hander came on to throw a scoreless seventh inning Tuesday, slamming the door shut as the Pats hung on for a 6-5, GNALBL title-clinching victory over Perkiomen Valley.
NFLLarry Brown Sports

Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett attend College World Series

Dak Prescott and his girlfriend Natalie Buffett flew in to Omaha on Tuesday to catch the College World Series. Buffett shared a few clips on her Instagram Story on Tuesday showing them in a private plane on the way to Omaha. She also showed herself holding up a ball that she apparently got her hands on while at the game.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumors: 2 Programs Have ‘Solidified’ Themselves

Alabama and Georgia are in the mix to land just about every five-star recruit these days. The same could be said for Arch Manning and his recruitment. That’s right. Both SEC juggernauts are officially in the race to land Manning. Alabama and Georgia join Clemson, LSU and Texas. All five are viewed as the current leaders in Manning’s recruitment.
Texas Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

5-star OL from Texas names final 5, includes 2 SEC teams

One of the top offensive linemen in the class of 2022 is down to five schools, including a pair of SEC rivals. Arlington (Texas) Bowie 5-star offensive lineman Devon Campbell shared Friday that Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas and USC are the schools in the mix to land his commitment. Campbell...
New Bern, NCwcti12.com

Jason Parker pitching well in Daytona, Eddie Payne dies at 69

NEW BERN, Craven County — Former West Craven Jason Parker is 2-1 on the season for the Daytona Tortugas in the single-A ranks. Parker is in the Cincinnati Reds organization after being drafted by the club. Earlier this week, former ECU head men's basketball coach Eddie Payne died at 69...
Rapid City, SDRapid City Journal

Rush hire Scott Burt as next head coach

Rapid City Rush co-owner Jeff Dickerson said the city deserves a winner. And the organization believes they’ve found their man, introducing former Idaho Steelheads assistant Scott Burt as its next head coach at a press conference Wednesday at The Monument. “It’s an honor to stand here, one I take very...
Louisiana Statewgno.com

LSU’s Dennis Shaver Earns Top Collegiate Coach Honor for Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS – Dennis Shaver, who directed the LSU men’s track and field team to the NCAA Outdoor Championship, has been selected as the Allstate Sugar Bowl’s Collegiate Coach of the Year for Louisiana. The Greater New Orleans Sports Awards Committee, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, selects annual award winners in a variety of categories; it also selects Amateur Athletes of the Month and each year’s Hall of Fame class. Overall, 23 individuals and two teams will be honored for their 2020-21 achievements at the Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame Awards Banquet on July 24. Honorees are being announced over a period of 23 days, wrapping up with the Corbett Awards for the top male and female amateur athletes in the state on July 20 and 21.
Arizona Statesandiegouniontribune.com

Aztecs pitching coach Sam Peraza leaving for Arizona State

San Diego State is losing its second assistant baseball coach in four weeks, with pitching coach Sam Peraza leaving to become pitching coach at Arizona State. Peraza, who added associate head coach to his title two years ago, is a 2002 SDSU graduate who spent six seasons on the Aztecs coaching staff.
Franklin County, ALFranklin County Times

FC hires three head coaches

Three new head coaches were hired at the most recent Franklin County Board of Education meeting. Greg Winstead finds himself back in a familiar role as the head softball coach of the Phil Campbell Lady Bobcats. Winstead coached the Bobcats from 2001–2009. He was also the coach who helped Phil Campbell begin the transition from slow-pitch to fast-pitch softball.
Russell, KYHerald-Dispatch

KCU hires Russell as football coach

GRAYSON, Ky. — Kentucky Christian University hired Jacob “Jake” Russell as new football coach. Russell replaces Corey Fipps, who left to become head coach at the University of Pikeville. Russell emerged as a favorite to the committee tasked by KCU President Terry Allcorn to fill the post. “I couldn’t be...
MLBMLB

Kranitz earns 1,000th win as pitching coach

MIAMI -- Braves pitching coach Rick Kranitz has been around the block. In his 20th season as a coach, Kranitz has seen it all and has racked up some mileage, as well as wins. Friday’s 5-0 series-opening victory at Miami marked the 1,000th win of his illustrious career. The 62-year-old...
College SportsBleacher Report

Projecting College Football Preseason Top 25 at the Start of Fall Camp

Iowa State QB Brock PurdyRick Scuteri/Associated Press. Since the usual suspects will likely sit atop college football's preseason AP Top 25, the greatest intrigue of the ranking should start just outside the Top Five. In some order, the highest-ranked teams will be Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma. They're...

Comments / 0

Community Policy