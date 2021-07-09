Cancel
Letter: Help spread the facts about vaping

The Eagle-Tribune
 12 days ago

It’s summer, the commonwealth is opening up, people are socializing, and now is a good time to talk with your teens about vaping. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health, in collaboration with the Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation, recently launched a vaping education campaign for youth: Facts. No Filters.

