Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 1. Includes 11,139.55 restricted stock units of which 619.45 will vest on February 25, 2022, 1,045.79 will vest on February 26, 2022, 914 will vest on February 24, 2023, 2,244.31 will vest on December 14, 2023, and 6,316 will vest on February 19, 2024. Restricted stock units settle in shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis.