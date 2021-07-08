Cancel
‘Death Stranding Director’s Cut’ Upgrade to PS5 from PS4 Will Cost $10

By Nathan Meji
noisypixel.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew information has been released on the Playstation Blog about Death Stranding Director’s Cut releasing this September. The biggest aspect to note is that the upgrade will cost $10 for owners of the previous version of the Digital Deluxe Edition, including skins for your armor, patches, digital soundtrack, and artbook. However, the Digital Deluxe edition will be priced at $60, so getting this version for just $10 is a steal for early adopters.

