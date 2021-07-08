‘Death Stranding Director’s Cut’ Upgrade to PS5 from PS4 Will Cost $10

Vridge launched their romance visual novel Our Battle Has Just Begun! Episode 1 on PC-via Steam and will be available on the Nintendo Switch eShop tomorrow. Our Battle Has Just Begun! Episode 1 features a protagonist who has just been reborn into a fantasy world that has already been cleared. The theme of the isekai narrative has the player reborn just seconds before the last boss was destroyed without any memory of your adventure or strength. However, people around you confirm you’re the hero, so you just go along with it.