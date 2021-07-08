‘Death Stranding Director’s Cut’ Upgrade to PS5 from PS4 Will Cost $10
New information has been released on the Playstation Blog about Death Stranding Director’s Cut releasing this September. The biggest aspect to note is that the upgrade will cost $10 for owners of the previous version of the Digital Deluxe Edition, including skins for your armor, patches, digital soundtrack, and artbook. However, the Digital Deluxe edition will be priced at $60, so getting this version for just $10 is a steal for early adopters.noisypixel.net
