Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Beloved Indie Game, Doomsday Vault, Launching on PC and Nintendo Switch

By Naomi Diaz
mxdwn.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe adventure puzzle game, Doomsday Vault, which has previously been exclusive to Apple Arcade, will finally make its way to Nintendo Switch, Mac, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on August 5. Players will navigate a flooded city, break into an underground lair, and explore ancient pyramids in search of precious seeds to put inside ‘The Vault.’ Equipped with a robotic suit playing as the main character, a little DV Robot, gamers will explore 3D environments and complete challenging puzzles that have varying sets of difficulties for all kinds of players. For those who have a competitive edge, this game has a challenge mode where you can compete in races and mazes, challenging yourself to rank top of the leaderboard against other Doomsday Vault competitors.

games.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doomsday#Puzzle Game#Video Game#Apple Arcade#Dv Robot#Flightless
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo Switch
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesPosted by
BGR.com

Valve takes on the Nintendo Switch with its own portable gaming PC

At long last, the Nintendo Switch has a serious challenger. On Thursday, Valve announced the Steam Deck — a handheld device capable of playing PC games. The Steam Deck has a similar layout to the Switch, with a 7-inch touchscreen, an analog stick on either side, ABXY buttons, and a D-pad. This December, the Steam Deck will be available starting at $399. Today’s Top Deal How are these wildly popular Alexa smart plugs on sale for just $3.75 each?! Price: $14.99 You Save: $10.00 (40%) Coupon Code: LJFPY4K4 (by 7/31) Buy Now In addition to the standard gaming controls, the Steam Deck also features trackpads to the...
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Doomsday Vault To Open In Early August

Now it's your job to fill the thing. August will start with a game that involves trying to fill a doomsday vault. Developer Flightless have announced their isometric adventure Doomsday Vault will release on Switch August 5. Players will have to explore a devastated Earth and find seeds to restock a vault inspired by the Svalbard Global Seed Vault, traversing flooded areas, desolate plains, and destroyed buildings.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Does Nintendo Switch OLED have exclusive games?

Could there be Nintendo Switch OLED exclusive games when the new system launches in October? The publisher’s new version of its bestselling console, previously rumored as the Nintendo Switch Pro, was revealed today, but the big question fans have is if new Switch OLED games will be compatible with the previous system, or whether Nintendo will release games exclusive to the OLED edition — like what happened with the New Nintendo 3DS.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Nexomon, the original game, is headed to Nintendo Switch

Publisher PQube and developer VEWO Interactive have announced that the original Nexomon monster catcher game is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X “soon.” Notably, the sequel, Nexomon: Extinction, already launched on Switch and other platforms back in August 2020, so this is an opportunity for players of that game to explore its roots. Or alternatively, players with an insatiable appetite for monster-catching will probably have something else to play ahead of the release of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.
Video GamesInternational Business Times

Nintendo Unveils New Switch Game Console

Nintendo on Tuesday announced its updated Switch hand-held game console would be available in October, after a pandemic year in which gaming activity surged. The new Switch OLED model will feature a larger, seven-inch screen and launch at a suggested price of $350 on October 8, the Japanese firm said in a statement.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

What The Golf? Launches Major Update On Nintendo Switch Early

Indie developer studio Triband announced today that they have released an update for What The Golf? on Nintendo Switch a bit early. In what they say is an accidental release, but we're not buying it, you now have access on the Switch to over 120 new levels to play your heart out on. Some of them bring simple and to the point, while others will basically hurt your brain trying to figure out what you need to do to end the round with a birdie. We have the complete rundown from the developers for you down below along with the latest trailer for the game in case you want a preview of what's to come.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Launch Trailer Celebrates Nintendo Switch And PC Version Release

Game company NIS America recently released a new launch trailer for video game Ys IX: Monstrum Nox. To coincide with the release of the Nintendo Switch and PC versions of the game on the western shores, a new launch trailer was unveiled. The video shows numerous cutscenes from the game, many gameplay clips and more. It shows how the game runs on PC and Nintendo Switch.
Video GamesDice Insights

Developing Nintendo Switch Games Demands a Detailed Plan

Since its debut, the Nintendo Switch has attracted massive attention from gamers and developers alike. If you’re a gaming developer interested in building for the Switch, which steps do you need to take?. For those who aren’t gamers, the Switch is a tablet that plays games; plug it into an...
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Doomsday Vault Reveals Switch and PC Release Date in New Gameplay Trailer

Flightless announced that their adventure game Doomsday Vault will launch on Nintendo Switch and PC-via Steam on August 5, 2021. Doomsday Vault has players work to rescue Earth’s precious plant life in preparation for a natural disaster. Wearing a robotic suit, players will navigate a flooded city, break into an underground lair, and explore ancient pyramids to collect seeds and return them to their Vault. Seeds can be grown and utilized during gameplay, and players can unlock additional took and items to customize their suit.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Doomsday Vault Challenges Players to Save Biodiversity on New Platforms

This Game is Based On a Real Thing. No, Seriously. Doomsday Vault is an indie puzzle game about trying to save the world–more specifically, trying to save the world’s biodiversity. It was inspired by the very real Svalbard Global Seed Vault, which has been nicknamed the Doomsday Vault. This secure...
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Nintendo Switch OLED Model Announced, Launches October 8 for $349.99 USD

Nintendo have announced a new Nintendo Switch model; with a larger and brighter OLED screen, and wired LAN support. As stated in the press release (via email), the new Nintendo Switch OLED model promises to be a similar overall size to the current system, but with a 7-inch OLED screen “with vivid colors and crisp contrast.” Along with 64GB of internal storage, it will also feature a new dock with wired LAN support, wide adjustable stand for tabletop mode, and enhanced audio for tabletop and handheld play.
Businessmxdwn.com

A Norwegian Company is Building a “Doomsday Vault” to Store Musical Recordings

Music has a cool new home, at least for the next 1,000 years. The Oslo-based Elire Management Group plans on building a “doomsday vault” for music. The vault is set to include a variety of music, from The Beatles to Australian indigenous music, according to Billboard. The website talked to the company and their plans on creating the “Global Music Vault” underneath the ice, just between Norway and the North Pole. Consequence Sound states that the company works together with another Norwegian company, Piql.
Comicsmxdwn.com

Lost Judgment Could Be Last in the Series Due to Actor’s Agency Image Claims

Just a couple of months ago, Sega finally announced Lost Judgment, the full-fledged sequel to the spinoff title from the Yakuza franchise, Judgment. The sub-series has garnered its own dedicated fan base, and the anticipation there when it launches later this year on September 24. However, due to an internal dispute, this might be the final game in the series. Revealed from a Japanese publication Nikkan Taishu, and leaked through Reddit, a dispute between the publisher and Johnny’s, an acting agency in Japan, over the use of the main character’s image. The most startling point of this is that Johnny’s does not want the game to come to the PC gaming platform, which is completely counterintuitive to Sega’s strategy.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Updates On Battlefield 2042: Specialists, Cross-play, And More

On July 14th, 2021, game developers at Electronic Arts released a brand-new announcement about their upcoming Battlefield 2042. An earlier announcement in June already left a lot for fans of the combat-based game to get excited about, and now, EA has disclosed even more news about Battlefield 2042 for fans to unpack.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Super Robot Wars 30 Brings Classic Mechs to North America and Europe

In celebration of the series’ 30 year anniversary, Bandai Namco has announced Super Robot Wars 30. For the first time, the series will be available in North America and Europe. Super Robot Wars brings together mechs and characters from plenty of other popular Japanese series to fight each other in strategic ways. This announcement included a trailer for the upcoming game, and a release date of October 28, 2021, on Steam for PC.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Persona 25th Anniversary Website Launches Teasing 7 New Projects

2021 marks the 25th anniversary of the long-running Persona series, a beloved RPG franchise full of unique characters and enticing stories. With over 15 million copies sold worldwide, it is one of the most recognizable game series in the genre. Atlus now wants to express its gratitude to fans for supporting them along the way with a new anniversary site, teasing much to come for the series and its future.
Musicinputmag.com

Arctic doomsday music vault will ensure our bangers survive the End Times

Millennia from now, aliens could one day arrive to Earth to find a desolate, barren planet stripped of all life. It wouldn’t take long for them to determine that a single species was responsible for mass extinction, but thankfully, a new project could at least leave behind proof that humanity wasn’t entirely awful... we actually once even made some badass bangers like “WAP.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy