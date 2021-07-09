Beloved Indie Game, Doomsday Vault, Launching on PC and Nintendo Switch

Indie developer studio Triband announced today that they have released an update for What The Golf? on Nintendo Switch a bit early. In what they say is an accidental release, but we're not buying it, you now have access on the Switch to over 120 new levels to play your heart out on. Some of them bring simple and to the point, while others will basically hurt your brain trying to figure out what you need to do to end the round with a birdie. We have the complete rundown from the developers for you down below along with the latest trailer for the game in case you want a preview of what's to come.