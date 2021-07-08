Cancel
Video Games

JETT: The Far Shore Reveals Gameplay of Upcoming PS4, PS5, and PC Release

By Azario Lopez
Cover picture for the articleSuperbrothers and Pine Scented Software released new gameplay for JETT: The Far Shore in development for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC-via the Epic Games Store. “We aspired to create a videogame to express our own feelings of awe when we look up at the starry sky.” says Craig D. Adams, Creative Director at Superbrothers in this new in-depth trailer. “JETT’s premise involves exploration and discovery, however our design doesn’t rely on combat or resource extraction, and the characters go to some lengths to tread lightly, giving indigenous wildlife a wide berth, striving to adapt and avoid conflict.”

