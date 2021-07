After getting rained out the night before, the Mets played a split-admission doubleheader and split the two games with the Brewers. With Jacob deGrom on the mound in Game 1 the Mets had to like their chances until he gave up two solo home runs to give Milwaukee the lead. However, in walked hero-of-the-day Jose Peraza in the seventh who tied the game off Josh Hader. After Edwin Diaz gave up a run due to the phantom runner rule in extras, Jeff McNeil walked it off with a hit with the bases loaded.