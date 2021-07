The Atlanta FaZe continue to show why they are the best team in the Call of Duty League after an impressive 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Thieves. What more can be said about FaZe? They have held the title of best team in the CDL all season, own a 33-4 match record in 2021, have the world’s best player in Simp, and are 155 CDL Points ahead of the second place team in the league. And despite having locked up the first seed already, they continue to put on impressive performances.