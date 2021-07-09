Cancel
Annapolis, MD

Defense experts say Capital Gazette shooter was driven by mental disorders. Prosecutors say he was out for revenge

By Katie Mettler, Emily Davies The Washington Post,
Boston Globe
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md. - After eight days of testimony from law enforcement, crime-scene technicians, expert doctors and the sister of Jarrod Ramos, defense attorneys for the 41-year-old who murdered five Capital Gazette employees rested their case Thursday — making way for prosecutors to launch opening statements in the trial to determine if Ramos should be held criminally responsible for the 2018 mass shooting.

