Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Naomi Osaka speaks out about mental health in essay: ‘Enact measures to protect athletes, especially the fragile ones’

By Associated Press
Boston Globe
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaomi Osaka says former first lady Michelle Obama and sports stars Novak Djokovic, Michael Phelps and Stephen Curry were among those who reached out to offer support after she withdrew from the French Open to take a mental health break. In an essay in Time magazine’s Olympic preview issue, on sale Friday, Osaka — a four-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1-ranked player — wrote that she hopes “we can enact measures to protect athletes, especially the fragile ones,” and suggests they be allowed to sometimes skip media obligations without punishment. According to the Washington Post, Osaka blamed the dynamics of post-match news conferences in explaining her reason for dropping out of the French Open, saying, “We’re often sat there and asked questions that we’ve been asked multiple times before or asked questions that bring doubt into our minds and I’m just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me.” After her first-round victory in Paris, Osaka was fined $15,000 for skipping her mandatory news conference and threatened by the four Grand Slam tournaments with the possibility of disqualification or suspension if she continued to avoid the media. Osaka then pulled out of that tournament. She hasn’t played since Paris, also sitting out Wimbledon. She will return to competition at the Tokyo Olympics, which open July 23, and where she will represent her native Japan … Rafael Nadal will return to competition by making his debut at the hard-court Citi Open tournament in Washington July 31 to Aug. The tournament serves as a US Open tuneup … Nick Kyrgios pulled out of Australia’s tennis team for the Olympics, citing on social media a need to get healthy and the ban on fans at Tokyo Olympics venues as reasons.

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Vladimir Tarasenko
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Penny Hardaway
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time#New York Knicks#Nba#French#The Washington Post#Citi Open#The Hartford Yard Goats#The Worcester Red Sox#Nba#Espn#American#The Orlando Magic#Mavericks#Colleges Brown#Memphis#Tigers#Detroit Pistons#Aba#Instagram#Division 1 To Division 3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Tennis
Country
Denmark
News Break
NFL
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
News Break
UEFA
News Break
NCAA
Sports
Marquette University
Related
TennisPosted by
The Spun

Naomi Osaka Reacts To Historic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover

The 2021 edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover features a number of firsts. Among the historic appearances on the cover is tennis superstar Naomi Osaka, who dazzled in her first appearance. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Osaka retweeted her photos and cover image from the SI Swimsuit edition. She...
TennisTelegraph

Naomi Osaka thanks Duchess of Sussex for mental health support

Naomi Osaka has thanked the Duchess of Sussex for supporting her in her mental health struggle. In an essay for a special issue of Time magazine ahead of the Olympics, the Japanese tennis player addressed the fallout surrounding her decision not to participate in the traditional post-match press conference at the French Open and her subsequent break from Grand Slams.
TennisPosted by
Forbes

Naomi Osaka Calls For Revamped Press Conference Format And ‘Mental Health Days’ For Pro Athletes

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka, in a first-person essay on mental health published Thursday in Time magazine, suggested that the Women’s Tennis Association's traditional press-conference format is "out of date" and in "great need of a refresh," and argued that professional athletes should be afforded the right to occasionally take a break from press obligations without fear of being reprimanded or fined.
TennisVulture

Naomi Osaka Says Press Conferences Need “A Refresh” to Protect Athletes

Just over a month ago, tennis star Naomi Osaka took the mental-health break we all needed by dropping out of the French Open when tournament officials required that she speak to press. While she won’t be back on the tennis court until she represents Japan in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, Osaka returned with an open letter in Time magazine highlighting what she’s learned from the experience, but, most importantly, what the industry can take away. Osaka, 23, says she isn’t at all opposed to talking with press. On top of her Netflix docuseries, Naomi, which just released its trailer this week, Osaka says she has “given more time to press than many other players,” barring those with careers almost as old as she. “However, in my opinion (and I want to say that this is just my opinion and not that of every tennis player on tour), the press-conference format itself is out of date and in great need of a refresh,” she wrote. “I believe that we can make it better, more interesting, and more enjoyable for each side. Less subject vs. object; more peer to peer.” Some fear that other players will follow her lead and revolt, but “no one in tennis has missed a press conference since.”
TennisPosted by
NBC Chicago

Naomi Osaka Explains Decision to Quit French Open in Powerful New Essay

Naomi Osaka is speaking out about her decision to drop out of the French Open earlier this year. The world’s No. 2-ranked tennis player graces the latest cover of TIME and penned an essay for the magazine explaining why she pulled out of the tournament. She wrote that she had anxiety over speaking with the media, a requirement for tennis players and a factor she cited at the time when she withdrew.
TennisWTOL-TV

Naomi Osaka opens up about mental health, Olympics in TIME piece

WASHINGTON — Star tennis player Naomi Osaka opened up about her mental health break following the French Open and how she hopes to make Japanese fans "proud" during the Tokyo Olympics in an essay for TIME magazine. In May, Osaka was fined $15,000 when she didn’t speak to reporters after...
TennisPosted by
POPSUGAR

Naomi Osaka Explains the Importance of Taking Care of Your Mental Health in a Powerful Essay

In May, Naomi Osaka announced that she was withdrawing from the French Open after she was fined $15,000 for skipping a press conference following her first-round win in the tournament. In June, she withdrew from Wimbledon, and her team released a statement that she was "taking some personal time with friends and family." On July 8, Osaka opened up about her decision to take care of her mental health in a personal essay for Time magazine.
TennisPosted by
Fox News

Naomi Osaka suggests 'better' press conference format, giving pro athletes 'mental break' from scrutiny

Tennis star Naomi Osaka suggested in an essay published Thursday that pro athletes should be able to take a mental break from press conferences and media scrutiny. Osaka’s letter was published in Time Magazine and comes after she bowed out of the French Open amid criticism and threats of punishment over skipping media availabilities that come with tournaments. Osaka, at the time, decided to take a break from tennis to prepare for the Olympics, where she will be representing the host country, Japan.
TennisPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Why You Shouldn't Listen to Naomi Osaka About 'Mental Health'

Naomi Osaka writing in Time Magazine about her decision to withdraw from the 2021 French Open:. “In my opinion, the press conference format itself is out of date and in great need of a refresh. I believe that we can make it better, more interesting, and more enjoyable for each side. Less ‘subject vs. object’, more ‘peer-to-peer’… Perhaps we should give athletes the right to take a mental break from media scrutiny on a rare occasion without being subject to strict sanctions… I have numerous suggestions to offer the tennis hierarchy, but my No. 1 suggestion would be to allow a small number of 'sick days' per year where you are excused from your press commitments without having to disclose your personal reasons. I believe this would bring sport in line with the rest of society.”
TennisDerrick

Review: Naomi Osaka chose her mental health over tennis. Netflix's new doc helps explain why

If you don't follow sports, you may have become aware of Naomi Osaka, as I did, not for her playing but for her not playing. Last month, the 23-year-old, who's currently ranked No. 2 in women's tennis, withdrew from the French Open because she did not want to participate in news conferences. Osaka then pulled out of Wimbledon to take "some personal time with friends and family" in advance of the Tokyo Olympics, where she's representing Japan. Last year, she announced that she wouldn't compete in the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, which basically stopped tennis for a day.
NFLsportstalkline.com

Naomi Osaka & Marshawn Lynch: A Match Made in Heaven

Anyone who takes the enjoyment out of this poor woman's suffering is truly evil. While I don't agree with her eventual dropout, approach, or statement I wholeheartedly respect it. We all truly never know the suffering others are experiencing, so it's best to treat everyone as if they need help, not shaming, ignoring, or slandering. If you haven't heard of Naomi Osaka lately or the news surrounding her, more likely you've been oblivious to the story surrounding her and her mental health.
Mental Healthgoodmenproject.com

Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Controversy Brings Mental Health Conversation Into Sharp Focus on a Global Stage — But Don’t Read The Comments

Naomi Osaka is currently featured on this month’s cover of TIME magazine in an article entitled ‘It’s OK to Not Be OK.”. The twenty-five year old Japanese-born California resident is one of the superstars of the tennis world. Osaka has been ranked number one by the World Tennis Association, and she is the first Asian player to hold the top ranking in singles. She is a four-time Grand Slam singles champion, the reigning champion at both the US Open and the Australian Open, and was the Associate Press Female Athlete of the Year in 2020.
TennisNew York Post

Behind Naomi Osaka’s battle to ‘chill out’ amid mental health struggle

In the first episode of the new Netflix documentary series “Naomi Osaka,” the tennis star is shown leaving her fourth round 2019 US Open match, which she lost to Belinda Bencic. On her way out of Arthur Ashe Stadium, the defending champion walks by a plaque quoting Billie Jean King that reads, “Pressure is a privilege.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy