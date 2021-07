Recent comments by the chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, highlight the need for more productive conversations around crypto competition. During testimony to both the House and Senate the topic of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) was raised and discussed, and illustrated just how serious this conversation has become. Far from the early days of crypto being thought of as a tool for criminals and other illegal actors, central governments the world over are rapidly working on various type of crypto-fiat hybrid currencies. This is not news, but comments about the possibility of bitcoin being potentially rendered obsolete by a U.S. CBDC shows just how much more education and awareness is needed.