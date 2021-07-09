Nevada vaccine raffle announcement interrupted by heckler

As Gov. Steve Sisolak took to the podium on Thursday to announce the first winners of the Vax Nevada Days statewide drawing, a heckler with a megaphone interrupted him and was escorted out of the building.

He could be heard saying, "This is a scam!" and "These vaccines are harming people!"

His pronouncements go against the general consensus of the medical community and the Centers for Disease Control recommends those eligible get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.

"Well, there's an individual that doesn't understand that the vaccines are helping people. They are totally safe, they've been tested, and they are helping to save lives, which is what we are doing" Sisolak responded.

Health and elected officials have also said vaccines are the key to minimizing the spread of the coronavirus and ultimately keeping the economy open.

Thursday's announcement of the first winners took place inside the Tyrone Thompson Student Union located on the College of Southern Nevada’s North Las Vegas Campus. To watch the results of the drawing, click here .

