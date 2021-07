A third-party witness told police they saw a man hold a woman over the edge of a balcony at Studio 6 Denton early Sunday, according to a police report. The Denton Police Department spoke with the man and woman when they were dispatched to the hotel around 8:16 a.m. The woman called 911 to report a man attacked her by trying to throw her over the balcony in the 700 block of Fort Worth Drive and threatening her with a knife.