Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Best Travel Gadgets and Essentials

By Tanya Foster
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After traveling to Sonoma last week with Pete and with more trips on the horizon, I thought it would be a great time to talk all things travel. In this post, I’m sharing some of the best travel gadgets and essentials that make your overall travel experience much better. These items are great for airplanes as well as road trips. If you don’t have a trip coming up, it’s still great to get these items now in preparation for any future trip you might embark on. Now is the perfect time to plan so you can get all the best deals! Going anywhere soon?

parkcities.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
57K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gadgets#Mobile#Tech#Sonoma#Gopro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Airplanes
News Break
Travel
Related
ShoppingReal Simple

Amazon Shoppers Say These Storage Cubes Are a 'Decluttering Essential'—and They're Less Than $3 Each

These days, there are a wealth of different organizers—whether you're searching for kitchen storage or merely looking for a few boxes to declutter the home office. And while you could certainly spend hours picking out all different kinds of organizers, there's one set that thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by: the Amazon Basics Collapsible Fabric Storage Cubes Organizer.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your daily routine. Want to stand up straighter? There’s a gadget for that. Planning on upping your fitness regime? We have the equipment for that. There’s so much more to discover in today’s article, too.
Lifestylecbs4indy.com

Summer vacations are back: What should you pack?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The weather is warming up, and it’s time to whisk yourself away for a much-needed summer vacation. But without a summer vacation packing list, it’s easy to overpack and overflow your carry-on or skip the essentials and scramble to buy what you need when you land. Even the best family summer vacations need a little packing guidance.
TravelTODAY.com

11 road trip essentials for 2021, according to experts

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Road trips have had...
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

10 Best kitchen gadgets and accessories for your summer drinks

A new season calls for reflection. In the sweltering heat, you’ll need to stay hydrated, so there’s no better time to take your summer drinks to the next level with the best kitchen gadgets and accessories. Designed to enhance the ingredients’ natural flavors and kick pesky chemicals to the curb, these accessories are family friendly and will add a revamp to your kitchen’s countertop.
LifestylePosted by
Red Tricycle

The Best Carry-On Suitcases & Luggage for Parents

Traveling is fun, but traveling with kids? Let’s just say it isn’t always a dream come true. That’s why having luggage that works for you is a must. From versatile backpacks and lightweight carry ons, to large suitcases that pack tons of room for several kiddos, we’ve rounded up the best travel gear for parents. Keep scrolling to get prepped for your next family vacation!
Environmentsmartertravel.com

The Best Eco-Friendly Travel Gear

Traveling sustainably can be tough, but you can lighten your impact on the planet by choosing eco-friendly gear for your adventures. Fortunately, with amazing innovations in materials, picking a product made from recycled materials doesn’t have to mean sacrificing performance or style. From recycled fleece to sustainable suitcases, this is the best eco-friendly travel gear around.
ElectronicsKansas City Star

Gadgets: Check out these portable power options for summer travel

People are traveling again, ensuring that portable power is needed. And just in time for the summer season, LinearFlux has launched the HyperCharger XX, an 8-in-1 power solution. Inside is 10,000mAh of rechargeable power to produce up to 15 watts of wireless charging, or with direct charging cables to the...
ApparelObserver

The Best Beach Bags to Tote Around All Your Summer Essentials

There are few things we love more than a good beach day, and now that we’ve made it to summer, we’re planning on spending as much time as possible by the ocean. A chic cover-up, adorable sandals and stylish swimsuit are required, of course, but let’s not forget about finding a cute beach bag, which is surely one of the most important accessories of the season.
Travelneworleanssun.com

What is the best time to travel to Denver?

Planning your trip time is a crucial thing you should be considering as every state or place has got its moment. Choose it wisely and learn more about your destination to get to enjoy the optimal experience that meets your needs. If you are looking for some of nature's breathtaking...
LifestylePosted by
POPSUGAR

If You're Traveling, Don't Leave Home Without These Healthy Essentials

Now that many of us are traveling again, it's important to be prepared. Masks are required on all public transportation in America, and honestly, people are getting colds and flus left and right at the moment, so anything you can do to stop yourself from getting sick is a good thing. We've rounded up seven healthy travel essentials you'll want on your next trip.
LifestyleEsquire

The 14 Best Beach Bags for Day Trips, Extra-Long Vacations, and Everything in Between

When people talk about beach bags, they're really talking about tote bags. Quibble with this all you like, but the fact of the matter is, you just can't beat the tote when it comes to packing all your beach-day essentials in one carryall and keeping them conveniently at hand the whole time you're relaxing at the shore. You can opt for any kind of tote—classic canvas, waterproof, open-top, zip-closure, insulated, coated, you name it—just opt for a tote. It's the perfect beach bag.
RecipesHello Magazine

24 of the best kitchen gadgets that will revolutionise your kitchen

Are you a fan of cooking gadgets? We've scoured the internet for the latest products and gizmos that will transform your kitchen and make those #firstworldcookingproblems disappear. Read on to discover 24 of the best kitchen gadgets you need to get your hands on - from the coolest sponge to...
Cell Phonescountryliving.com

The 7 Best Battery Packs to Keep Your Gadgets Going

Chances are you’ve been stuck more than once searching for an outlet to top off a dying smartphone battery. If you’re looking to avoid that stress in the future, a portable battery pack is a great way to give yourself some added peace of mind and ensure that your mobile devices are always charged when you need them. Even if you’re not using it every day, it’s a great thing to keep on-hand (and juiced) in the event of an emergency, power outage, or if you just need something to run your lantern off of at the campsite. Read on for stand-out models that are worth your hard-earned cash.
Travelmatadornetwork.com

Essential tips for traveling with friends in a different tax bracket

Few things are more awkward than talking about money with friends who make significantly more or less than you. In everyday life, it’s a pretty easy situation to avoid: Just don’t talk about it. Traveling, however, thrusts money issues and income disparities into the open. Money is a factor in...
Boats & Watercraftsmensjournal.com

Grab These Boating Gear Essentials for a Summer on the Water

Summer is better when you spend it on the water. While lounging by the beach or pool is nice, the real power move is to kick back on the deck of a boat (and maybe throw on some Jimmy Buffett). But before you leave the dock behind, make sure you bring the right gear along with you: This essential boating gear guide will ensure you’re prepared for a full day on the water.
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

Beach essentials: How to properly pack for your summer vacation

Summer is a time of summer vacations, beach trips, and parties out in the open. It's also the time when you need to pack your bag for all these activities. Planning ahead is key! You don't want to be stuck without an important piece of clothing or accessory when you need it. So what are the essentials? What should you bring and not forget? We've compiled a list of things that we think will come in handy on any summer trip and you can read more for quality advice!
Lifestyletravelexperta.com

How to Prepare for Your Beach Vacation

Planning can make a huge difference between having a dull and an eventful beach vacation. By taking care of important things ahead of time, you can avoid missing out on that fishing cruise on your summer bucket list or boating license for the ultimate jet ski adventure. Don’t forget to pack the right gear to stay comfortable, happy, and energized throughout, be that in your hotel room or on a night out with a loved one. Getting ready for your beach adventure will make the experience less stressful and could save you some precious cash and time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy