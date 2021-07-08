After traveling to Sonoma last week with Pete and with more trips on the horizon, I thought it would be a great time to talk all things travel. In this post, I’m sharing some of the best travel gadgets and essentials that make your overall travel experience much better. These items are great for airplanes as well as road trips. If you don’t have a trip coming up, it’s still great to get these items now in preparation for any future trip you might embark on. Now is the perfect time to plan so you can get all the best deals! Going anywhere soon?