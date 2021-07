While the 2021 NBA free agent class may not contain the star power we have seen in previous years, it may be perfectly tailored for one team in particular. A consistent criticism of the LA Clippers' roster construction the last two seasons, has been their lack of a traditional point guard. While many metrics affirm the belief that this critique is overblown, there is certainly some validity to the idea that this Clippers roster could use a prolific ball handler. If the Clippers' front office also believes this to be the case, then this is the summer to do something about it.