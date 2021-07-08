Big Island Cases Trending Upward Mid-Week
The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 75 new cases of coronavirus statewide Thursday, bringing the overall total to 38,196. One new COVID-related death was reported. Eight new cases of the virus were identified on the Big Island Thursday, with 84 active cases, and five persons hospitalized, according to statistics provided by Hawai‘i County Civil Defense. The state’s two-week average is 46 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 2.1%.bigislandnow.com
