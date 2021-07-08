Big Island Cases Trending Upward Mid-Week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Sunday, July 18, 2021, a total of 1,117,109 (+301) cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 61,163 (+7) hospitalizations and 8,393 (+0) ICU admissions. A total of 5,663,015 people — or 48.45% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 4,291 from the previous day.